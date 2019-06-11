Zelenskyi Suggests That Rada Dismiss Lutsenko And Klimkin And Appoint Prystaiko Foreign Minister

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada agree to dismiss the Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko, dismiss Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin and appoint Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Vadym Prystaiko to this position.

Ruslan Riaboshapka, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration, announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"An application for the dismissal of Prosecutor General Yurii Vitaliiovych Lutsenko has been signed," he said.

Riaboshapka added that despite the changes made to the legislation that the Prosecutor General does not have to have a legal education, other provisions of the law on the prosecutor's office state the opposite.

“The President signed an application for the dismissal of Klimkin from the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs and made an application for the appointment of Prystaiko Vadym Volodymyrovych as the Minister of Foreign Affairs,” the Administration Deputy Head also said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyi dismissed heads of 11 regional state administrations, two deputy heads of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and heads of five regional departments of SBU.