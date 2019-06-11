Presidential Representative In Constitutional Court Veneslavskyi Expects Decision On Constitutionality Of Rada Disbandment Not Later Than June 29

Presidential Representative In Constitutional Court Veneslavskyi Expects Decision On Constitutionality Of Rada

The representative of the President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in the Constitutional Court, Fedir Veneslavskyi, expects a court decision on the constitutionality of the disbandment of the Verkhovna Rada not later than June 29.

He told journalists about this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The submission was recognized as urgent. 1 month is given for a decision, that is, the decision should be not later than June 29, but we wait before," he said.

He added that he rules out that the Constitutional Court will recognize a decree on disbandment as unconstitutional.

He also said that Zelenskyi came to the Constitutional Court because he was officially invited.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Veneslavskyi considers constitutional decree of Volodymyr Zelenskyi about the early termination of the powers of the Verkhovna Rada.