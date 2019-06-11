subscribe to newsletter
  Zelenskyi Cancels Poroshenko's Appointment Of 2 HCPJ Members And Appoints New Commission To Select Candidates
11 June 2019, Tuesday, 16:31
Zelenskyi Cancels Poroshenko’s Appointment Of 2 HCPJ Members And Appoints New Commission To Select Candidates

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi cancelled the decrees of the former head of state, Petro Poroshenko, on the appointment of Andrii Vasylenko and Mykhailo Isakov as members of the High Council of Public Justice (HCPJ), and also approved a new regulation on open competition to select candidates for the HCPJ and appointed a new composition of the competition commission.

This is stated in decrees Nos.357-359 of June 11, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The new regulation on the competition is identical to Poroshenko’s before amendments were made in May, providing for the possibility of appointing of candidates by the President from among all the candidates interviewed, or rejecting all the candidates proposed to him for appointment.

The new commission under Zelenskyi included two members working under Poroshenko: the former Minister of Justice (in the government of Yuliya Tymoshenko) Mykola Onischuk and Assistant Professor at the Department of International Law of the Institute of International Relations of the Shevchenko Kyiv National University Olha Poyedynok.

Former Constitutional Court judge (dismissed for violation of the oath, but restored by a decision of the Supreme Administrative Court), Oleksandr Paseniuk, former director of the Ukrainian School of Law-Making of the Legislative Institute of the Verkhovna Rada, Yurii Voloshyn, and chairperson of the public organization Human Rights Expert Center Volodymyr Suschenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, the HCPJ elected Volodymyr Hovorukha as head.

