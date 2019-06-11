OSCE/ODIHR To Attract 96 Long-Term And 750 Short-Term Observers For Snap Parliamentary Election On July 21

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE/ODIHR) intends to attract 96 long-term and about 750 short-term observers to the snap election to the Verkhovna Rada on July 21.

The press service of the Central Election Commission (CEC) said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, the leadership of the CEC met with the head of the OSCE/ODIHR mission, Ambassador Albert Jonsson.

“During the snap election of Members of Parliament of Ukraine, we plan to attract 96 long-term and about 750 short-term observers. A few days ago, the mission’s leadership arrived in Kyiv,” the statement said citing Jonsson.

It is noted that representatives of the mission were interested in the current situation in the CEC and the challenges that face it in the snap election to the Verkhovna Rada.

CEC Chairperson Tetiana Slipachuk assured that the organization of the preparation and holding of snap election of MPs on July 21, carried out within the competence of the commission, occurs according to the approved schedule and within the law.

The head of the ODIHR mission, Jonsson, wished the commission success and expressed hope that the joint work will be built as well as during the March 31 presidential election.

According to the CEC, the largest number of observers in the presidential election - 997 - was registered from the OSCE ODIHR.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 20, the CEC refused to allow the OSCE/ODIHR to register 24 Russians as observers at the presidential election.