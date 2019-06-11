Unknown Reports On Mining Of Constitutional Court

Unknown reported on the mining of the Constitutional Court.

The security of the court said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

At the moment, the court is being checked for the presence of explosives.

In the building of the court do not let anyone.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 4, the Constitutional Court decided to urgently orally consider the case on the constitutionality of Zelenskyi’s decree on disbandment of the Verkhovna Rada and calling snap parliamentary election on July 21.

The open part of the plenary session on the consideration of the case on the constitutional submission of 62 Members of Parliament began at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11.