Representative Of Rada At Constitutional Court Selivanov Rules Out Court’s Decision On Constitutionality Of Rada Disbandment On Tuesday

The representative of the Verkhovna Rada in the Constitutional Court, Anatolii Selivanov, rules out the adoption of the decision of the Constitutional Court on the suit of the constitutionality of the disbandment of parliament on Tuesday.\r\nHe said this to Ukrainian News Agency.\r\n“No. Today there will be no (decision),” he said.\r\nSelivanov said that he would represent the position of the entire Verkhovna Rada.\r\nHe refused to comment on the constitutionality or the unconstitutionality of the decree on the disbandment of the Verkhovna Rada.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Constitutional Court began consideration of the constitutionality of the decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi on the disbandment of the Verkhovna Rada.