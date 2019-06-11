subscribe to newsletter
  • Zelenskyi Expresses Confidence In Compliance Of Decree On Rada Disbandment To Letter And Spirit Of Law And Leaves Constitutional Court In Order To Avoid Accusations Of Pressure
11 June 2019, Tuesday, 12:41 33
Politics 2019-06-11T23:15:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyi Expresses Confidence In Compliance Of Decree On Rada Disbandment To Letter And Spirit Of Law And Leaves Constitutional Court In Order To Avoid Accusations Of Pressure

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi at a hearing of the Constitutional Court on consideration of the constitutionalism of the decree on the disbandment of the Verkhovna Rada expressed confidence in its compliance with the letter and spirit of the law, after which he left the courtroom to avoid accusations of decision-making by judges under pressure.

He said this at the court session, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Thank you for the invitation. It seems to be for the first time in the history of Ukraine. Usually it was the opposite: the president called the judges to his office. But today I’m here and expressing my respect for the Constitutional Court and personally for each judge. I don’t tell you what is the letter and the spirit of the law. I am sure that the decision to disband the Verkhovna Rada meets both of these criteria," he said.

According to him, the compliance of the decree with the spirit of the law is proved by the fact that the population’s confidence rating for parliament is 4%, people applaud the decision to disband the Verkhovna Rada and consider its appeal as an attempt to keep MPs in chairs for several months.

“Now the society is closely following this case. You know exactly about it and, I think, will take a fair decision, for which we will not be ashamed before all our people,” the head of state added.

Zelenskyi ordered his representative at the Constitutional Court, Fedir Venislavskyi, to submit the legal position on the compliance of the decree with the letter of the law, after which he left the courtroom.

“I give him the word, and I leave the hall with your permission, so that no one then said that my presence had an impact on the judges and the decision was made under pressure,” he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 4, the Constitutional Court decided to urgently orally consider the case on the constitutionality of Zelenskyi’s decree on disbandment of the Verkhovna Rada and calling snap parliamentary election on July 21.

The open part of the plenary session on the consideration of the case on the constitutional submission of 62 Members of Parliament began at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11.

