Zelenskyi Dismisses Head Of State Affairs Department Kutsyk And Authorizes Deputy Borzov To Temporarily Fulfill His Duties

Zelenskyi Dismisses Head Of State Affairs Department Kutsyk And Authorizes Deputy Borzov To Temporarily Fulfil

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi dismissed the head of the State Affairs Department, Ivan Kutsyk, and authorized his deputy, Serhii Borzov, to temporarily fulfill his duties.

This is stated in decrees No.360-362 of June 11, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kutsyk was dismissed in accordance with the application filed by him.

Zelenskyi also dismissed deputy head of the State Affairs Department, Yevhen Sarnatskyi, from the post.

In turn, another deputy Borzov was authorized to temporarily perform the duties of a head.

Also, Serhii Prilipko, remained as deputy head of the State Affairs Department.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the State Affairs Department spent UAH 1 billion on servicing former President Petro Poroshenko and his Administration.

For the first time in 5 years, the state budget for 2019 provides for a reduction in expenses for the activities of the President and his Administration.

Previously, the cost of this program increased annually.

Thus, in 2014, the President was provided with UAH 293 million, in 2015 this amount increased 1.5 times to UAH 444 million, in 2016 it increased slightly to UAH 457 million, in 2017 it increased almost 2 times to UAH 820 million, and in 2018 increased by another 30% - up to UAH 1 billion 64 million.

In 2019, UAH 945 million were provided to support the activities of the President, which is by 11% less than in 2018.