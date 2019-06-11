Official Salary Of Zelenskyi's Press Secretary Mendel UAH 15,700

The official salary of the press secretary of the President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Yuliya Mendel, is UAH 15, 720.

This is stated in the response of the Presidential Administration to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

“The official salary of the press secretary of the President of Ukraine, Y. Mendel, is set at UAH 15,720 according to the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of January 18, 2017 No.15 "Issues of labor remuneration of employees of state bodies," the response reads.

There is no other information.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyi appointed journalist Yuliya Mendel as his press secretary.