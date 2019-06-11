subscribe to newsletter
26.15 26.5
29.15 29.95
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Official Salary Of Zelenskyi's Press Secretary Mendel UAH 15,700
11 June 2019, Tuesday, 12:32 21
Politics 2019-06-11T22:30:08+03:00
Ukrainian news
Official Salary Of Zelenskyi's Press Secretary Mendel UAH 15,700

Official Salary Of Zelenskyi's Press Secretary Mendel UAH 15,700

The official salary of the press secretary of the President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Yuliya Mendel, is UAH 15, 720.

This is stated in the response of the Presidential Administration to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

“The official salary of the press secretary of the President of Ukraine, Y. Mendel, is set at UAH 15,720 according to the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of January 18, 2017 No.15 "Issues of labor remuneration of employees of state bodies," the response reads.

There is no other information.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyi appointed journalist Yuliya Mendel as his press secretary.

Больше новостей о: President press secretary Volodymyr Zelenskyi official salary Yuliya Mendel

Archive
News
Zelenskyi Dismisses Heads Of 15 Regional Administrations 16:41
Zelenskyi Suggests That Rada Dismiss Lutsenko And Klimkin And Appoint Prystaiko Foreign Minister 16:38
Presidential Representative In Constitutional Court Veneslavskyi Expects Decision On Constitutionality Of Rada Disbandment Not Later Than June 29 16:34
Zelenskyi Cancels Poroshenko’s Appointment Of 2 HCPJ Members And Appoints New Commission To Select Candidates 16:31
OSCE/ODIHR To Attract 96 Long-Term And 750 Short-Term Observers For Snap Parliamentary Election On July 21 16:24
more news
12.9% Of Pollees Questioned By KIIS Want MP Boiko To Be Appointed Next Prime Minister 13:52
Zelenskyi Expresses Confidence In Compliance Of Decree On Rada Disbandment To Letter And Spirit Of Law And Leaves Constitutional Court In Order To Avoid Accusations Of Pressure 12:41
Ukraine Starts Road Show Of Eurobonds 17:51
48.5% Of Pollees Questioned By KIIS Ready To Vote For Servant Of The People Party, 11.8% - For Opposition Platform, And 8.1% - For Petro Poroshenko's Solidarity At Rada Election 13:44
Zelenskyi Announces Competition For Position Of ECHR Judge From Ukraine 17:34
more news
Top-5 Of Batkivschyna Party's Ticket For Snap Rada Election Includes Tymoshenko, Taruta, Nalyvaichenko, Sobolev, Kondratiuk 13:32
Presidential Representative In Constitutional Court Veneslavskyi Expects Decision On Constitutionality Of Rada Disbandment Not Later Than June 29 16:34
OSCE/ODIHR To Attract 96 Long-Term And 750 Short-Term Observers For Snap Parliamentary Election On July 21 16:24
Zelenskyi Cancels Poroshenko’s Appointment Of 2 HCPJ Members And Appoints New Commission To Select Candidates 16:31
Zelenskyi Suggests That Rada Dismiss Lutsenko And Klimkin And Appoint Prystaiko Foreign Minister 16:38
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok