Zelenskyi To Dismiss 13 Governors And Simultaneously Coordinate Candidates For New Governors With Cabinet

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi intends to dismiss 13 chairmen of regional state administrations in the near future and at the same time coordinate with the Cabinet of Ministers the candidates for 13 new governors.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from an informed source.

According to him, the dismissal of 13 governors will take place soon.

“New candidates are still being discussed,” the source said.

He did not disclose any other details.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the dismissal of 13 governors.