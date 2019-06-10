subscribe to newsletter
  Hrytsenko: Zelenskyi To Appoint Aparshyn Administration Defense Department Head
Hrytsenko: Zelenskyi To Appoint Aparshyn Administration Defense Department Head

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi intends to appoint a member of his team, defense expert Ivan Aparshyn as a head of the defense department of the Presidential Administration.

The leader of the Civic Position party, Anatolii Hrytsenko, said this at a party congress on Monday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Ivan Aparshyn did not go to the election because he is already appointed to the Presidential Administration. A new structure in the Administration will be approved soon, and he is planned to be appointed as a head of the defense department,” he said, answering journalists’ question about why Aparshyn is not present at the party congress.

Hrytsenko also stressed that Aparshyn remains a member of the Civic Position party.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 19, Aparshyn stated that he had discussed with Hrytsenko, in whose team he was, moving to the Zelenskyi's headquarters.

Leader of the Civic Position Party Anatolii Hrytsenko, non-affiliated Member of Parliament Dmytro Dobrodomov, former Members of Parliament Mykola Tomenko and Mykola Katerynchuk and activist Maryna Soloviova have topped the Civic Position list for the snap parliamentary election of July 21.

Monday, June 10 is the last day for political parties to nominate their candidates for members of the Verkhovna Rada for the snap parliamentary election of July 21.

