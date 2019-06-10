subscribe to newsletter
26.3 26.7
29.35 30.15
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Zelenskyi Announces Competition For Position Of ECHR Judge From Ukraine
10 June 2019, Monday, 17:34 20
Politics 2019-06-11T00:00:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyi Announces Competition For Position Of ECHR Judge From Ukraine

Zelenskyi Announces Competition For Position Of ECHR Judge From Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has announced a competition for the position of judge of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) from Ukraine, and also created a commission for the selection of candidates.

This is stated in the Presidential Decree No. 356 of June 10, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In addition, he declared Poroshenko’s decrees No. 1043 of November 1, 2007 On the Procedure for the Competition for the Selection of Candidates for Election as Judge of the European Court of Human Rights from Ukraine and No. 100 of April 4, 2019 On the Competition for the Selection of Candidates for Election as Judge of the European Court of Human Rights from Ukraine.

By the Decree, Zelenskyi approved the provisions on the competition for the selection of candidates for election as judge of the ECHR from Ukraine.

He also instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure testing of participants in the competition for the selection of candidates for election as judge of the ECHR from Ukraine regarding the determination of their level of competence in the official languages ​​of the Council of Europe.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv District Administrative Court approved a lawsuit banning the work of the commission for the selection of candidates for judges of the ECHR from Ukraine.

Больше новостей о: President ECHR judge Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Archive
News
Zelenskyi To Dismiss 13 Governors And Simultaneously Coordinate Candidates For New Governors With Cabinet 17:54
Ukraine Starts Road Show Of Eurobonds 17:51
Hrytsenko, Dobrodomov, Tomenko, Katerynchuk, Soloviova Top Civic Position List For July 21 Snap Parliamentary Election 17:46
Hrytsenko: Zelenskyi To Appoint Aparshyn Administration Defense Department Head 17:39
Zelenskyi Announces Competition For Position Of ECHR Judge From Ukraine 17:34
more news
12.9% Of Pollees Questioned By KIIS Want MP Boiko To Be Appointed Next Prime Minister 13:52
Top-5 Of Batkivschyna Party's Ticket For Snap Rada Election Includes Tymoshenko, Taruta, Nalyvaichenko, Sobolev, Kondratiuk 13:32
Top-5 Of Radical Party's Ticket For Snap Rada Election Includes Liashko, Halasiuk, Lozovyi, Makovetska, Savka 13:37
48.5% Of Pollees Questioned By KIIS Ready To Vote For Servant Of The People Party, 11.8% - For Opposition Platform, And 8.1% - For Petro Poroshenko's Solidarity At Rada Election 13:44
ICU Group Expects GDP To Grow 2.3% In 2019, Inflation Expected At 8%, Exchange Rate At UAH/USD 28.5 In Late December 13:27
more news
Top-5 Of Batkivschyna Party's Ticket For Snap Rada Election Includes Tymoshenko, Taruta, Nalyvaichenko, Sobolev, Kondratiuk 13:32
48.5% Of Pollees Questioned By KIIS Ready To Vote For Servant Of The People Party, 11.8% - For Opposition Platform, And 8.1% - For Petro Poroshenko's Solidarity At Rada Election 13:44
ICU Group Expects GDP To Grow 2.3% In 2019, Inflation Expected At 8%, Exchange Rate At UAH/USD 28.5 In Late December 13:27
Top-5 Of Radical Party's Ticket For Snap Rada Election Includes Liashko, Halasiuk, Lozovyi, Makovetska, Savka 13:37
12.9% Of Pollees Questioned By KIIS Want MP Boiko To Be Appointed Next Prime Minister 13:52
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok