Zelenskyi Announces Competition For Position Of ECHR Judge From Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has announced a competition for the position of judge of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) from Ukraine, and also created a commission for the selection of candidates.

This is stated in the Presidential Decree No. 356 of June 10, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In addition, he declared Poroshenko’s decrees No. 1043 of November 1, 2007 On the Procedure for the Competition for the Selection of Candidates for Election as Judge of the European Court of Human Rights from Ukraine and No. 100 of April 4, 2019 On the Competition for the Selection of Candidates for Election as Judge of the European Court of Human Rights from Ukraine.

By the Decree, Zelenskyi approved the provisions on the competition for the selection of candidates for election as judge of the ECHR from Ukraine.

He also instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure testing of participants in the competition for the selection of candidates for election as judge of the ECHR from Ukraine regarding the determination of their level of competence in the official languages ​​of the Council of Europe.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv District Administrative Court approved a lawsuit banning the work of the commission for the selection of candidates for judges of the ECHR from Ukraine.