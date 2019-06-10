subscribe to newsletter
  48.5% Of Pollees Questioned By KIIS Ready To Vote For Servant Of The People Party, 11.8% - For Opposition Platform, And 8.1% - For Petro Poroshenko's Solidarity At Rada Election
10 June 2019, Monday, 13:44 14
Politics 2019-06-10T15:46:33+03:00
Ukrainian news
A total of 48.5% of pollees questioned by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology who have decided on their choice are ready to vote for the Servant of the People party, 11.8% - for the Opposition Platform - For Life association; and 8.1% - for the Solidarity Bloc of Petro Poroshenko party at the parliamentary election in Ukraine.

Ukrainian News Agency learnt this from results of the poll.

Of those polled, 7.8% of respondents who decided on their choice are ready to vote for Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, 5.6% for the Holos [Voice] Party of Sviatoslav Vakarchuk.

Thus, five parties will override the 5-pecent threshold at the elections, according to the poll.

Of those polled, 3.8% of respondents who decided on their choice are ready to vote for the Power and Honor Party of Ihor Smeshko, 2.9% for the Radical Party of Oleh LIashko, 1.9% for the Svoboda Party, and 1.8% for the Civic Position Party.

The poll was conducted May 26 - June 7 among 2,021 adult respondents in 110 population centers in all regions except for the occupied territories of Donbas and the Russian-annexed Crimea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to a poll conducted by the Rating sociological group, a total of 48.2% of pollees are ready to vote for the Servant of the People party; 10.7% - Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association; 7.8% - European Solidarity; 6.9% - Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party; and 5.6% - Holos.

