10 June 2019, Monday, 13:32
Politics 2019-06-10T14:30:02+03:00
Top-5 Of Batkivschyna Party's Ticket For Snap Rada Election Includes Tymoshenko, Taruta, Nalyvaichenko, Sobolev, Kondratiuk

The top five of the party ticket of the Batkivschyna Party for the snap parliamentary election set for July 21 includes MP Yulia Tymoshenko, MP Serhii Taruta, former head of the Security Service of Ukraine Valentyn Nalyvaichenko, MP Serhii Sobolev, and MP Olena Kondratiuk.

The party ticket was endorsed by the congress of the Batkivschyna Party, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On Monday, Yulia Tymoshenko called on the Servant of the People party and the Holos Party of Sviatoslav Vakarchuk to cooperate in constituencies during the snap election.

Yulia Tymoshenko said she was ready to form a coalition with the Servant of the People party in the Verkhovna Rada of the next convocation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, June 10, Monday, is the deadline for political parties to endorse their party tickets for the snap parliamentary election set for July 21.

