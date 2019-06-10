subscribe to newsletter
  ICU Group Expects GDP To Grow 2.3% In 2019, Inflation Expected At 8%, Exchange Rate At UAH/USD 28.5 In Late December
ICU Group Expects GDP To Grow 2.3% In 2019, Inflation Expected At 8%, Exchange Rate At UAH/USD 28.5 In Late December

The ICU Group expects the GDP growth in Ukraine to slow down to 2.9% in 2019, inflation is expected at 8%, and the exchange rate at the end of 2019 is expected at the end of 2019.

This is said in materials of the ICU Group, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the ICU Group, the current account deficit will be close to the level of 2018 - 3.3% of GDP in 2019 against 3.4% of GDP in 2018.

The hryvnia devaluation started in May and will continue to UAH/USD 28.5 at the end of 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the ICU Group expected Ukraine's GDP to grow by 3.5% in 2018.

