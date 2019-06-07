Groysman, Hrynevych, Dzhaparova, Sayenko And Nischuk Topped List Of Groysman’s Ukrainian Strategy At Snap Rada Election

Groysman, Hrynevych, Dzhaparova, Sayenko And Nischuk Topped List Of Groysman’s Ukrainian Strategy At Snap Rada

Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, Minister of Education and Science Liliya Hrynevych, Acting Minister of Information Policy Emine Dzhaparova, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleksandr Sayenko and Minister of Culture Yevhen Nischuk topped the list of Groysman’s Ukrainian Strategy in the snap election of the Verkhovna Rada.

Groysman announced this at a party congress on Friday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The top ten list also includes: Justice Minister Pavlo Petrenko, former deputy head of the Presidential Administration Serhii Marchenko, deputy head of the People’s Front faction in the Verkhovna Rada Andrii Teteruk, secretary of the Vinnytsia city council Pavlo Yablonskyi, and MP of the People’s Front Viktor Yelenskyi.

According to the Prime Minister, Teteruk will be responsible for security and defense issues, and Yelenskyi - for religious matters.

In turn, as Groysman noted, Marchenko is well versed in matters of finance, and Yablonskyi - in local government.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 30, the Verkhovna Rada refused to accept the resignation of Groysman.