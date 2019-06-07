subscribe to newsletter
  • Zelenskyi Plans To Take Part In Servant Of The People Congress - Source
07 June 2019, Friday
Zelenskyi Plans To Take Part In Servant Of The People Congress - Source

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi plans to take part in the congress of the Servant of the People political party on Sunday, June 9.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a source from the entourage of the President.

“He should be (at the congress),” said the source.

He provides no other details.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Servant of the People party postponed a congress at the National Botanical Garden named after M.M. Hryshko in Kyiv from June 8 to June 9.

The Servant of the People decided to check in 3 stages the candidates for the party’s list for ballot in the Verkhovna Rada at the snap election on July 21, 2019.

