SBU Prevents Terrorist Attack In Zaporizhia

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) prevented a terrorist attack in Zaporizhia.

The head of the SBU counterintelligence department, Oleksii Petrov, told journalists about this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the criminal came from Donetsk to Zaporizhia and laid explosives in a trash can near the playground.

The head of counterintelligence reported that the secret service, without the knowledge of the criminal, had deactivated the bomb and subsequently recorded the actions of the terrorist.

At about 04:00 a.m. on Friday, the criminal moved out of the hotel in Zaporizhia to the place where the explosives were laid in order to check why it did not explode.

“He did not know that explosives would not work,” Petrov emphasized.

The law enforcers detained the suspect.

The explosives consisted of 1.5 kg of plastids, the zone of destruction from the explosion - up to 10 meters.

Residents of nearby houses were evacuated at the time of clearance of explosives.

Investigative actions continue.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the military prosecutor’s office claims that Russian saboteurs detained in Kyiv were planning terrorist attacks in the Baltic countries.