subscribe to newsletter
26.45 26.85
29.45 30.25
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Economy
  • Population Sells USD 25 Million In Foreign Currency More Than Buys In May
07 June 2019, Friday, 13:35 17
Economy 2019-06-07T21:00:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Population Sells USD 25 Million In Foreign Currency More Than Buys In May

Population Sells USD 25 Million In Foreign Currency More Than Buys In May

In May, the population sold USD 25 million in foreign currency more than bought.

The National Bank of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the cash foreign exchange market, the net sale of currency by the population has exceeded the purchase for the first time since February 2019.

In May, the population sold USD 1,215.7 million and bought USD 1,190.8 million.

Thus, in May, the population sold currency USD 25 million more than bought.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the population sold currency for USD 9.592 billion, and bought USD 11.073 billion.

Thus, at the end of last year, the population sold by USD 1.481 billion more than it bought.

Больше новостей о: NBU sale population currency purchase

Archive
News
Opposition Bloc, Peace And Development Party, Ours, Revival, Trust The Deeds Parties Unite To Run For Parliament 17:35
Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy Not To Nominate Candidates In Majority Constituencies 17:31
Groysman, Hrynevych, Dzhaparova, Sayenko And Nischuk Topped List Of Groysman’s Ukrainian Strategy At Snap Rada Election 17:27
Zelenskyi Plans To Take Part In Servant Of The People Congress - Source 17:22
SBU Prevents Terrorist Attack In Zaporizhia 17:17
more news
Rada Refuses To Dismiss Klimkin, Poltorak And Hrytsak 17:47
Court Sentences 5 ATO Ex-Participants To 3-6.5 Years In Prison For Handziuk Murder 18:00
Constitutional Court Declares Introduction Of E-Declaration For Public Activists Unconstitutional 17:56
Rada Adopts Law On Investigation Commissions Of Parliament 13:04
NBU: Delay Of IMF Financing Increases Vulnerability Of Ukrainian Economy 17:53
more news
Court Sentences 5 ATO Ex-Participants To 3-6.5 Years In Prison For Handziuk Murder 18:00
Stefanchuk: Constitutional Court Might Declare Zelenskyi’s Rada Disbandment Decree Unconstitutional 13:18
Court Releases Suspect Of Organizing Murder Of Public Activist Oleshko (Sarmat) From Custody 13:25
Economy Ministry Allows CEC To Conclude Direct Agreements To Prepare For Snap Rada Election 13:27
Supreme Court Returns Foreign Intelligence Service Ex-First Deputy Head Semochko Lawsuit About Illegality Of His Dismissal 13:30
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok