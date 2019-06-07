Population Sells USD 25 Million In Foreign Currency More Than Buys In May

In May, the population sold USD 25 million in foreign currency more than bought.

The National Bank of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the cash foreign exchange market, the net sale of currency by the population has exceeded the purchase for the first time since February 2019.

In May, the population sold USD 1,215.7 million and bought USD 1,190.8 million.

Thus, in May, the population sold currency USD 25 million more than bought.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the population sold currency for USD 9.592 billion, and bought USD 11.073 billion.

Thus, at the end of last year, the population sold by USD 1.481 billion more than it bought.