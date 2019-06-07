subscribe to newsletter
  • Supreme Court Returns Foreign Intelligence Service Ex-First Deputy Head Semochko Lawsuit About Illegality Of His Dismissal
07 June 2019, Friday, 13:30 15
Politics 2019-06-07T21:15:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Supreme Court Returns Foreign Intelligence Service Ex-First Deputy Head Semochko Lawsuit About Illegality Of H

Supreme Court Returns Foreign Intelligence Service Ex-First Deputy Head Semochko Lawsuit About Illegality Of His Dismissal

The Supreme Court returned to the former first deputy head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Serhii Semochko, a lawsuit about the illegality of his dismissal.

This is stated in the court’s material, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court indicated that according to the law, Semochko had 30 days from the day of his dismissal to appeal against the presidential decree, which was issued on April 12.

However, the former intelligence officer filed a lawsuit to the Supreme Court on May 23, that is, with the omission of the established deadline.

Semochko demands to recognize the presidential decree as unlawful and reinstate himself.

He stated in the lawsuit that there were valid reasons for missing the appeal period.

At the same time, he forgot to file a claim for restoration of the period for appeal.

Besides, Semochko said that he did not have a copy of the decree on his dismissal.

"The claimant added to the statement of claim a petition for requesting from the President of Ukraine the original Decrees dated July 31, 2018 No.225/2018 and April 12, 2019 No.143/2019, since neither the originals nor the copies of the said Decrees were not handed to the claimant," the court materials said.

The court noted that Semochko did not take measures to obtain copies of the decrees.

As a result, the Supreme Court leaves without action the lawsuit of the former first deputy head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and ordered him to eliminate the deficiencies until June 10.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 12, former President Petro Poroshenko dismissed the former first deputy head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Semochko.

Earlier, counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) confirmed the presence of Russian citizenship of the civil wife of Semochko.

On October 16, the SBU launched an investigation into Semochko in the case of high treason.

Also in October, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau opened criminal proceedings on the fact of his illegal enrichment.

Semochko denies illegal enrichment and accuses journalists of manipulation.

He also denies the fact of obtaining Russian citizenship by his relatives.

