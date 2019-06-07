Economy Ministry Allows CEC To Conclude Direct Agreements To Prepare For Snap Rada Election

The Ministry of Economic Development and Trade allowed the Central Election Commission (CEC) to conclude direct agreements to prepare for the snap election of the Verkhovna Rada.

The ministry said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ministry of Economic Development has allowed the CEC to conclude direct agreements to prepare for extraordinary parliamentary election. The order of the Ministry of Economic Development has come into force, which allows the Central Election Commission to temporarily break up large purchases into small ones and enter into direct agreements (without a tender)," the statement reads.

According to the statement, the CEC, instead of holding long open auctions, which have the risk of being completed after July 21, can quickly conclude the necessary agreements and disclose information about them in the Prozorro procurement system.

At the same time, the Ministry of Economy provided the CEC with an official explanation that the provisions of the Law on Public Procurement did not apply to the production of forms of documents with special protection elements, as well as forms of documents of strict accountability (ballot papers).

"There can be no doubt that the CEC prints the forms of documents, and not the documents themselves. Consequently, the CEC does not need to conduct open auction for the purchase of printing of ballots," the statement said.

The Ministry of Economy stresses that at present the CEC has all the tools for timely and high-quality preparation for the snap election of MPs on July 21.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Ministry of Economy offered the CEC two ways to solve the procurement problem for the snap parliamentary election.

In particular, the Ministry prepared Order No.898 of May 24, which will allow the CEC to break up large purchases into smaller ones and conduct negotiation procedures.

At the same time, information on the volume of purchases and agreement performers will be recorded in the Prozorro electronic procurement system.

The second proposal of the Ministry of Economy was to adopt a compromise bill on amendments to the law On Public Procurement.