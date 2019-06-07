Stefanchuk: Constitutional Court Might Declare Zelenskyi’s Rada Disbandment Decree Unconstitutional

Envoy of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, is not ruling out that the Constitutional Court might declare unconstitutional the President Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s decree on disbandment of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and calling of the snap parliamentary election for July 21.

He said this on the 1+1 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Stefanchuk noted that the Zelenskyi's team had an action plan for the case of declaring the decree unconstitutional.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June, the Constitutional Court decided to immediately and orally consider the case upon constitutionality of the presidential decree on disbandment of the Verkhovna Rada.