subscribe to newsletter
26.45 26.85
29.45 30.25
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Stefanchuk: Constitutional Court Might Declare Zelenskyi’s Rada Disbandment Decree Unconstitutional
07 June 2019, Friday, 13:18 8
Politics 2019-06-07T13:19:54+03:00
Ukrainian news
Stefanchuk: Constitutional Court Might Declare Zelenskyi’s Rada Disbandment Decree Unconstitutional

Stefanchuk: Constitutional Court Might Declare Zelenskyi’s Rada Disbandment Decree Unconstitutional

Envoy of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, is not ruling out that the Constitutional Court might declare unconstitutional the President Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s decree on disbandment of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and calling of the snap parliamentary election for July 21.

He said this on the 1+1 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Stefanchuk noted that the Zelenskyi's team had an action plan for the case of declaring the decree unconstitutional.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June, the Constitutional Court decided to immediately and orally consider the case upon constitutionality of the presidential decree on disbandment of the Verkhovna Rada.

Больше новостей о: Verkhovna Rada President Constitutional Court Volodymyr Zelenskyi snap parliamentary election Ruslan Stefanchuk

Archive
News
Population Sells USD 25 Million In Foreign Currency More Than Buys In May 13:35
Supreme Court Returns Foreign Intelligence Service Ex-First Deputy Head Semochko Lawsuit About Illegality Of His Dismissal 13:30
Economy Ministry Allows CEC To Conclude Direct Agreements To Prepare For Snap Rada Election 13:27
Court Releases Suspect Of Organizing Murder Of Public Activist Oleshko (Sarmat) From Custody 13:25
Stefanchuk: Constitutional Court Might Declare Zelenskyi’s Rada Disbandment Decree Unconstitutional 13:18
more news
Cabinet Decides To Create Working Group To Check Formation Of Gas Price By Naftogaz 17:23
Rada Refuses To Dismiss Klimkin, Poltorak And Hrytsak 17:47
Constitutional Court Declares Introduction Of E-Declaration For Public Activists Unconstitutional 17:56
Cabinet Approves Dismissal Of 13 Governors 17:27
Rating Sociological Group: Servant Of The People Party – 48.2%, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity – 7.8%, Batkivschyna – 6.9% And Holos – 5.6% At Parliamentary Election 17:30
more news
Court Sentences 5 ATO Ex-Participants To 3-6.5 Years In Prison For Handziuk Murder 18:00
Cabinet Approves Dismissal Of 13 Governors 17:27
Rating Sociological Group: Servant Of The People Party – 48.2%, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity – 7.8%, Batkivschyna – 6.9% And Holos – 5.6% At Parliamentary Election 17:30
Cabinet Decides To Create Working Group To Check Formation Of Gas Price By Naftogaz 17:23
Avakov Not To Resign Over Murder Of 5-Year-Old Boy By Police Officers In Kyiv Region 17:35
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok