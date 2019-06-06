subscribe to newsletter
Court Sentences 5 ATO Ex-Participants To 3-6.5 Years In Prison For Handziuk Murder

The Pokrovskyi District Court of Dnipropetrovsk region has sentenced five former participants in the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) to 3-6.5 years in prison for the murder of acting chief administrative officer of the Kherson Mayor’s Office and anti-corruption activist Kateryna Handziuk.

Judge Olena Chorna announced the court’s decision, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court sentenced Serhii Torbin to 6.5 years, Mykyta Hrabchuk to 6 years, Volodymyr Vasianovych and Viacheslav Vyshnevskyi to 4 years each, and Viktor Horbunov to 3 years in prison.

Besides, the court ordered them to pay UAH 50,600 in court fees.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor-General’s Office withdrew the notification of suspicion that the Kherson regional council’s head Vladyslav Manher ordered the murder of Handziuk on April 24 and served him with notification of suspicion of inflicting bodily harm on her.

In addition, prosecutors withdrew the notification of suspicion that Ihor Pavlovskyi, a former aide to Member of Parliament Mykola Palamarchuk (Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction), was involved in Handziuk’s murder.

Assailants doused Handziuk with sulfuric acid in downtown Kherson on July 31, 2018. She died in hospital on November 4.

