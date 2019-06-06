Constitutional Court Declares Introduction Of E-Declaration For Public Activists Unconstitutional

The Constitutional Court has declared the introduction of electronic declaration for public activists unconstitutional.

A source in the court has informed the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the source, on Thursday, June 6, the Grand Chamber of the Constitutional Court issued a decision on the case of compliance with the Constitution of certain provisions of the laws On Prevention of Corruption and On Amending Certain Laws of Ukraine Regarding the Specifics of Financial Control of Certain Categories of Officials.

The inclusion of anti-corruption activists in the list of individuals filing e-declarations was deemed unconstitutional.

The decision of the Constitutional Court is final and not subject to appeal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States called on the Ukrainian authorities to repeal the legislative requirement for anti-corruption activists to file declarations.

On March 23, 2017, the Verkhovna Rada obliged members of public anti-corruption organizations and parliamentary and presidential candidates to submit electronic declarations.