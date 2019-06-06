subscribe to newsletter
26.55 27
29.6 30.4
˟
06 June 2019, Thursday, 17:47 12
Politics 2019-06-06T20:30:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Rada Refuses To Dismiss Klimkin, Poltorak And Hrytsak

Rada Refuses To Dismiss Klimkin, Poltorak And Hrytsak

The Verkhovna Rada refused to dismiss Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin.

For the adoption of the draft resolution No.10367, voted 141 MPs with the minimum required 226, for No.10346 - 137, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On May 17, Klimkin announced his decision to resign.

For the first time he was appointed as minister in June 2014 in the government of Arseniy Yatsenyuk, and in December of the same year Klimkin was reappointed as foreign minister.

In the government of Volodymyr Groysman, he retained his position.

Klimkin intends to run for the Verkhovna Rada as an independent candidate.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi offered him to remain in the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs, but he refused.

The Verkhovna Rada refused to dismiss Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak.

67 Members of Parliament voted for the adoption of the draft resolution No.10344, with the minimum required 226.

On May 20, Poltorak wrote a letter of resignation.

For the first time he was appointed as minister in October 2014 in the government of Arseniy Yatsenyuk, and in December of the same year was reappointed by the new Parliament.

Poltorak retained his position in the government of Volodymyr Groysman.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Defense are appointed by the Parliament on the proposal of the President.

The Verkhovna Rada refused to dismiss the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Hrytsak.

78 Members of Parliament voted for the adoption of the draft resolution No.10345 with the minimum required 226.

On May 20, Hrytsak announced the decision to resign.

He was appointed as head of the SBU in July 2014 on the proposal of the former President Petro Poroshenko.

Prior to that, Hrytsak was the Head of the Anti-Terrorist Center at the SBU (from July 2014), before being appointed to the post, was First Deputy Head of the SBU Valentyn Nalyvaichenko (since July 2014), and after Nalyvaichenko’s dismissal - Acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (from June 2015).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defense does not recommend the Parliament to dismiss Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak before the candidacy of the next Minister of Defense is submitted by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Больше новостей о: Verkhovna Rada dismissal Pavlo Klimkin Stepan Poltorak Vasyl Hrytsak

Archive
News
Court Sentences 5 ATO Ex-Participants To 3-6.5 Years In Prison For Handziuk Murder 18:00
Constitutional Court Declares Introduction Of E-Declaration For Public Activists Unconstitutional 17:56
NBU: Delay Of IMF Financing Increases Vulnerability Of Ukrainian Economy 17:53
NBU Retains Discount Rate At 17.5% 17:50
Rada Refuses To Dismiss Klimkin, Poltorak And Hrytsak 17:47
more news
Zelenskyi Having No Political Plans With Saakashvili 12:54
Zelenskyi Suggests Klimkin Remain Foreign Affairs Minister 13:04
Cabinet Decides To Create Working Group To Check Formation Of Gas Price By Naftogaz 17:23
Zelenskyi: General Staff Head Khomchak’s Participation In TCG Premature 13:07
Cabinet Approves Dismissal Of 13 Governors 17:27
more news
Zelenskyi: General Staff Head Khomchak’s Participation In TCG Premature 13:07
Zelenskyi Suggests Klimkin Remain Foreign Affairs Minister 13:04
Zelenskyi Having No Political Plans With Saakashvili 12:54
Cabinet Approves Dismissal Of 13 Governors 17:27
Rating Sociological Group: Servant Of The People Party – 48.2%, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity – 7.8%, Batkivschyna – 6.9% And Holos – 5.6% At Parliamentary Election 17:30
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok