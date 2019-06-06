Rada Refuses To Dismiss Klimkin, Poltorak And Hrytsak

The Verkhovna Rada refused to dismiss Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin.

For the adoption of the draft resolution No.10367, voted 141 MPs with the minimum required 226, for No.10346 - 137, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On May 17, Klimkin announced his decision to resign.

For the first time he was appointed as minister in June 2014 in the government of Arseniy Yatsenyuk, and in December of the same year Klimkin was reappointed as foreign minister.

In the government of Volodymyr Groysman, he retained his position.

Klimkin intends to run for the Verkhovna Rada as an independent candidate.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi offered him to remain in the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs, but he refused.

The Verkhovna Rada refused to dismiss Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak.

67 Members of Parliament voted for the adoption of the draft resolution No.10344, with the minimum required 226.

On May 20, Poltorak wrote a letter of resignation.

For the first time he was appointed as minister in October 2014 in the government of Arseniy Yatsenyuk, and in December of the same year was reappointed by the new Parliament.

Poltorak retained his position in the government of Volodymyr Groysman.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Defense are appointed by the Parliament on the proposal of the President.

The Verkhovna Rada refused to dismiss the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Hrytsak.

78 Members of Parliament voted for the adoption of the draft resolution No.10345 with the minimum required 226.

On May 20, Hrytsak announced the decision to resign.

He was appointed as head of the SBU in July 2014 on the proposal of the former President Petro Poroshenko.

Prior to that, Hrytsak was the Head of the Anti-Terrorist Center at the SBU (from July 2014), before being appointed to the post, was First Deputy Head of the SBU Valentyn Nalyvaichenko (since July 2014), and after Nalyvaichenko’s dismissal - Acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (from June 2015).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defense does not recommend the Parliament to dismiss Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak before the candidacy of the next Minister of Defense is submitted by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.