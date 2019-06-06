Court Arrests Apartments Of Kononenko In Kyiv Downtown

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has arrested a flat of Viktor Kononenko, the former deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

This is said in a copy of the court ruling posted by Andrii Portnov, the former head of the administration of former president Viktor Yanukovych, on his Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court issued the ruling on June 6 following a lawsuit of Portnov's team against the Pecherskyi district state administration, the Kyiv city state administration, and the Security Service of Ukraine.

The ruling can be challenged at an appeal court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has dismissed Viktor Kononenko as the deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine.