  Yuschenko Refuses To Testify In Case On Embezzlement Of Mezhyhiria Residence
06 June 2019, Thursday, 13:07
Yuschenko Refuses To Testify In Case On Embezzlement Of Mezhyhiria Residence

Former president Viktor Yuschenko has refused to testify in the case on embezzlement of UAH 540 million and helping former president Viktor Yanukovych in taking the Mezhyhirria residence outside Kyiv.

A source in the Prosecutor General's Office said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"He used his right to testify," he source said commenting on Yuschenko's interrogation in the Prosecutor General's Office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prosecutor General's Office has notified former president Yuschenko of his being suspected of embezzlement of UAH 540 million and helping Yanukovych in taking the Mezhyhirria residence.

