Rada Adopts Law On Investigation Commissions Of Parliament

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted a law on investigation and special commissions of the parliament, which also regulates the procedure of impeachment of the President.

With 226 votes required, 279 lawmakers voted for the law, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The law has yet to be signed by the President.

It will take effect on the day following its official publication.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 4, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine decided to urgently consider constitutionality of the decree of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi to disband the Verkhovna Rada.