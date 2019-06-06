National Police Appoints Tsenov Police Head Within JFO

The National Police has appointed former head of the police of Kyiv region, Dmytro Tsenov, dismissed over the incident involving murder of a five-year-old boy by two police officers, as the police head within the Joint Forces Operation.\r\nFirst Deputy Head of the National Police, Viacheslav Abroskin, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 4, Head of the National Police Serhii Kniazev dismissed Dmytro Tsenov as the head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv region.\r\nHe said that Tsenov has already said goodbye to his team and thanked for work.\r\nNow the acting head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv region is Andrii Nebitov.\r\nThe Prosecutor's office of Kyiv region has requalified the case upon death of a five-year-old boy from negligent homicide into an intentional homicide.\r\nHead of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv region, Dmytro Tsenov, has submitted his resignation statement and is asking to send him to the zone of the Joint Forces Operation.