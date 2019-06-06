National Police Appoints Tsenov Police Head Within JFO

The National Police has appointed former head of the police of Kyiv region, Dmytro Tsenov, dismissed over the incident involving murder of a five-year-old boy by two police officers, as the police head within the Joint Forces Operation.

First Deputy Head of the National Police, Viacheslav Abroskin, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 4, Head of the National Police Serhii Kniazev dismissed Dmytro Tsenov as the head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv region.

He said that Tsenov has already said goodbye to his team and thanked for work.

Now the acting head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv region is Andrii Nebitov.

The Prosecutor's office of Kyiv region has requalified the case upon death of a five-year-old boy from negligent homicide into an intentional homicide.

Head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv region, Dmytro Tsenov, has submitted his resignation statement and is asking to send him to the zone of the Joint Forces Operation.