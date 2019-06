EBRD Decides To Allocate USD 40 Million To Ukrgasbank In Frames Of Trade Facilitation Program

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has decided to allocate USD 40 million to Ukrgasbank within the framework of the trade facilitation program.

A member of the EBRD board of directors from Ukraine, Artem Shevalev, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the program launched by the EBRD in 1999 is aimed at development of foreign trade with the countries the bank is working in, including Ukraine.