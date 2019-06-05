subscribe to newsletter
  SBI: Rifle Used To Kill 5-Year-Old Boy In Kyiv Region Not Found
05 June 2019, Wednesday
Ukrainian news
SBI: Rifle Used To Kill 5-Year-Old Boy In Kyiv Region Not Found

The rifle that was used to kill five-year-old boy Kyrylo Tliavov in Pereiaslav-Khmelnytskyi (Kyiv region) has not been found found.

The director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), Roman Truba, announced this at a meeting of the parliament’s law-enforcement committee, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, preliminary information indicates that the suspects killed the child with a small-caliber rifle.

"We are conducting an investigation, but the rifle has not been found yet," Truba said.

However, two bullets from this rifle were found in the courtyard of the house of one of the suspects during the night between May 31 and June 1.

The head of the National Police, Serhii Kniazev, has said that the head of the local police in Pereiaslav-Khmelnytskyi searched many homes and premises belonging to relatives and friends of the suspects on the morning of June 1.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv has ordered arrest of the two police officers suspected of killing the five-year-old boy.

The prosecutor's office has served the two police officers with notification of suspicion of premeditated murder of the five-year-old boy.

According to the prosecutor's office, the police officers drank alcohol while on vacation in Pereiaslav-Khmelnytskyi on May 31 and then began shooting at cans and other items located in a place where people were present.

The police officers hit the five-year-old boy on a nearby playground.

The child was hospitalized with severe injuries. He died three days later.

