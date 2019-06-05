Avakov Not To Resign Over Murder Of 5-Year-Old Boy By Police Officers In Kyiv Region

Interior Affairs Minister, Arsen Avakov, does not intend to resign over the murder of a five-year-old boy by two police officers in Kyiv region.

He has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that this and next Parliament will have the right to dismiss him, however, he himself would not resign.

He also said that the situation does not indicate any collapse in the police reform.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv has arrested two police officers suspected of murdering Kyrylo Tliavov, 5, in Pereyaslav-Khmelnytskyi (Kyiv region).

The Prosecutor's office of Kyiv region has requalified the case upon death of a five-year-old boy from negligent homicide into an intentional homicide.

Head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv region, Dmytro Tsenov, has submitted his resignation statement and is asking to send him to the zone of the Joint Forces Operation.