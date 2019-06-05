Cabinet Approves Dismissal Of 13 Governors

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved draft presidential decrees on dismissal of 13 chairpersons of regional state administrations [governors].

Prime Minister of Ukraine, Volodymyr Groysman, said this at the Wednesday meeting of the Ukrainian Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Today we are submitting a number of heads of regional state administrations for dismissal to the President. We expect the Presidential Administration, in conjunction with the Cabinet of Ministers, to work out mechanisms for the selection of new applicants for these positions,” he said.

According to the Prime Minister, in the regions there should be managers responsible on the ground.

At that, the Prime Minister did not indicate which governors had been dismissed.

In turn, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleksandr Sayenko clarified that the dismissal of 13 governors was approved: Lviv, Donetsk, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Volyn, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Chernihiv regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a number of regional state administrations’ chairpersons submitted their resignation statements after the presidential election.