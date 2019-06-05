subscribe to newsletter
26.75 27.15
29.75 30.5
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Economy
  • Cabinet Decides To Create Working Group To Check Formation Of Gas Price By Naftogaz
05 June 2019, Wednesday, 17:23 13
Economy 2019-06-05T20:45:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Cabinet Decides To Create Working Group To Check Formation Of Gas Price By Naftogaz

Cabinet Decides To Create Working Group To Check Formation Of Gas Price By Naftogaz

The Cabinet of Ministers decided to create a working group to check the formation of gas price by the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company.

The decision was made at a government meeting on June 5, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The government made a protocol decision to appeal to the Accounts Chamber, Antimonopoly Committee, Fiscal Service, State Audit Service to set up a joint group to check the pricing of gas inside the Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC. And if, God forbid, Naftogaz will not open documents on how much do they buy, how they transport, how they calculate, and how they sell - I will assume that they hide the manipulations and falsifications in pricing," said Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC reduced the price of natural gas for the population by 7.07% or UAH 610 to UAH 8,017 per thousand cubic meters (with VAT and cost of transportation) for July.

In May, Naftogaz increased the price of gas for the population by 4.6% or UAH 380 to UAH 8,627 per thousand cubic meters (with VAT) for June.

On April 22, the Cabinet of Ministers and Naftogaz of Ukraine agreed to reduce the regulated price of gas for the population and heat generation for May by 3.54% or UAH 303 to UAH 8,247 per thousand cubic meters.

This price level was agreed at a meeting with the participation of Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman and the board chairperson of Naftogaz, Andrii Kobolev.

The developed mechanism assumes the following approach to pricing: if the market price for industrial consumers is lower than that established in the government decree of October 19, 2018 No.867, the price for the population decreases accordingly.

Больше новостей о: Cabinet Cabinet of Ministers gas Naftogaz gas price

Archive
News
SBI: Rifle Used To Kill 5-Year-Old Boy In Kyiv Region Not Found 17:37
Avakov Not To Resign Over Murder Of 5-Year-Old Boy By Police Officers In Kyiv Region 17:35
Rating Sociological Group: Servant Of The People Party – 48.2%, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity – 7.8%, Batkivschyna – 6.9% And Holos – 5.6% At Parliamentary Election 17:30
Cabinet Approves Dismissal Of 13 Governors 17:27
Cabinet Decides To Create Working Group To Check Formation Of Gas Price By Naftogaz 17:23
more news
Vasyl Khmelnitsky and the Spanish will build two SPP in Ukraine 17:41
Kuchma To Initiate Ceasefire Regime In Donbas For Harvesting Period 17:49
PGO Opens Case, Instructs SBU To Investigate YouTube Video On Romanian Occupation Of Part Of Ukraine 17:48
Spokesperson Mendel: Zelenskyi Met With Businessman Pinchuk To Discuss Kuchma’s Work In TCG 17:54
SBI Director Truba: Criminal Cases Based On Presidential Administration Ex-First Deputy Head Portnov’s Statements Have Legal Prospects 17:42
more news
Zelenskyi: General Staff Head Khomchak’s Participation In TCG Premature 13:07
Court Arrests Second Police Officer Petrovets Suspected Of Murdering 5-Year-Old Boy 13:03
NACP Finds Violations In Truba’s Declaration 13:24
Zelenskyi Suggests Klimkin Remain Foreign Affairs Minister 13:04
Court Arrests Police Officer Prykhodko Suspected Of Murdering 5-Year-Old Boy 13:01
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok