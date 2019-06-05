Cabinet Decides To Create Working Group To Check Formation Of Gas Price By Naftogaz

The Cabinet of Ministers decided to create a working group to check the formation of gas price by the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company.

The decision was made at a government meeting on June 5, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The government made a protocol decision to appeal to the Accounts Chamber, Antimonopoly Committee, Fiscal Service, State Audit Service to set up a joint group to check the pricing of gas inside the Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC. And if, God forbid, Naftogaz will not open documents on how much do they buy, how they transport, how they calculate, and how they sell - I will assume that they hide the manipulations and falsifications in pricing," said Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC reduced the price of natural gas for the population by 7.07% or UAH 610 to UAH 8,017 per thousand cubic meters (with VAT and cost of transportation) for July.

In May, Naftogaz increased the price of gas for the population by 4.6% or UAH 380 to UAH 8,627 per thousand cubic meters (with VAT) for June.

On April 22, the Cabinet of Ministers and Naftogaz of Ukraine agreed to reduce the regulated price of gas for the population and heat generation for May by 3.54% or UAH 303 to UAH 8,247 per thousand cubic meters.

This price level was agreed at a meeting with the participation of Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman and the board chairperson of Naftogaz, Andrii Kobolev.

The developed mechanism assumes the following approach to pricing: if the market price for industrial consumers is lower than that established in the government decree of October 19, 2018 No.867, the price for the population decreases accordingly.