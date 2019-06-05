Kniazev Not To Resign - Source

Head of the National Police, Serhii Kniazev, does not intend to resign over the scandal involving two police officers suspected of murdering a five-year-old boy in Kyiv region.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in the National Police.

According to the source, Kniazev is fulfilling his duties and promised that the guilty would be punished.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv has arrested two police officers suspected of murdering a kid in Pereyaslav-Khmelnytskyi (Kyiv region).