subscribe to newsletter
26.75 27.15
29.75 30.5
˟
05 June 2019, Wednesday, 13:10 12
Politics 2019-06-05T20:30:07+03:00
Ukrainian news
Kniazev Not To Resign - Source

Kniazev Not To Resign - Source

Head of the National Police, Serhii Kniazev, does not intend to resign over the scandal involving two police officers suspected of murdering a five-year-old boy in Kyiv region.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in the National Police.

According to the source, Kniazev is fulfilling his duties and promised that the guilty would be punished.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv has arrested two police officers suspected of murdering a kid in Pereyaslav-Khmelnytskyi (Kyiv region).

Больше новостей о: national police resignation Serhii Kniazev

Archive
News
SBI: Rifle Used To Kill 5-Year-Old Boy In Kyiv Region Not Found 17:37
Avakov Not To Resign Over Murder Of 5-Year-Old Boy By Police Officers In Kyiv Region 17:35
Rating Sociological Group: Servant Of The People Party – 48.2%, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity – 7.8%, Batkivschyna – 6.9% And Holos – 5.6% At Parliamentary Election 17:30
Cabinet Approves Dismissal Of 13 Governors 17:27
Cabinet Decides To Create Working Group To Check Formation Of Gas Price By Naftogaz 17:23
more news
Vasyl Khmelnitsky and the Spanish will build two SPP in Ukraine 17:41
Kuchma To Initiate Ceasefire Regime In Donbas For Harvesting Period 17:49
PGO Opens Case, Instructs SBU To Investigate YouTube Video On Romanian Occupation Of Part Of Ukraine 17:48
Spokesperson Mendel: Zelenskyi Met With Businessman Pinchuk To Discuss Kuchma’s Work In TCG 17:54
SBI Director Truba: Criminal Cases Based On Presidential Administration Ex-First Deputy Head Portnov’s Statements Have Legal Prospects 17:42
more news
Zelenskyi: General Staff Head Khomchak’s Participation In TCG Premature 13:07
Court Arrests Second Police Officer Petrovets Suspected Of Murdering 5-Year-Old Boy 13:03
NACP Finds Violations In Truba’s Declaration 13:24
Zelenskyi Suggests Klimkin Remain Foreign Affairs Minister 13:04
Court Arrests Police Officer Prykhodko Suspected Of Murdering 5-Year-Old Boy 13:01
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok