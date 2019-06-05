Zelenskyi: General Staff Head Khomchak’s Participation In TCG Premature

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi considers premature possible participation of Head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ruslan Khomchak, in meetings of the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine - Russia - OSCE) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine.

The Presidential Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On Wednesday, Deputy Commander of the Joint Forces Operation / Major General, Bohdan Bendar, will represent the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG in Minsk (the Republic of Belarus).

In his turn, Khomchak will continue taking part in consultations on preparing positions of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, former president of Ukraine (1994-2005), Leonid Kuchma, will head the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG in Minsk on Wednesday, June 5.