Zelenskyi Suggests Klimkin Remain Foreign Affairs Minister

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has suggest that Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine, Pavlo Klimkin, remain on his post.

The President of Ukraine has said this in an interview for Snidanok 1+1, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He called Klimkin a project diplomat and said that Klimkin had decided to become a politician.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyi assures he does not have any political plans with former president of Georgia / former chairperson of the Odesa Regional State Administration / leader of the New Forces Movement political party, Mikheil Saakashvili.