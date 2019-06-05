subscribe to newsletter
  Cabinet Approves Mid-Term Strategy For Public Debt Management For 2019-2022
05 June 2019, Wednesday, 13:00 14
Economy 2019-06-05T20:30:07+03:00
Cabinet Approves Mid-Term Strategy For Public Debt Management For 2019-2022

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the mid-term strategy for public debt management for 2019-2022.

The Finance Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On June 5, the Cabinet approved the strategy which is the fundamental document for effective implementation of the debt policy.

It defines major goals, tasks and measures on public debt management.

The strategy takes into account the macroeconomic outlooks and objectives of the budgetary policy.

It is aimed at gradual achieving the public debt – gross domestic product ratio of not over 43% by the end of 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the overall public (direct and state-secured) debt of Ukraine in April rose in dollar equivalent by 1.3% or USD 1.03 billion month over month to USD 79.82 billion (as at April 31).

