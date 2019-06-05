Zelenskyi Having No Political Plans With Saakashvili

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi states he does not have any political plans with former president of Georgia / former chairperson of the Odesa Regional State Administration / leader of the New Forces Movement political party, Mikheil Saakashvili.

He said this in an interview for the Snidanok on the 1+1 TV channel from Brussels (the Kingdom of Belgium), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyi said he returned the Ukrainian passport to Saakashvili to restore justice.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 28, Zelenskyi cancelled termination of the Saakashvili's Ukrainian citizenship, and on May 29, Saakashvili returned to Ukraine.