HCPJ Cancels Pecherskyi District Court Of Kyiv Judge Tsokol’s Dismissal

The High Council of Public Justice (HCPJ) has canceled the dismissal of Larysa Tsokol as a judge of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv.

The council made the relevant decision at a meeting on Tuesday, June 4, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The council considered the judge's complaint against the disciplinary chamber’s decision of October 19, 2018, to take disciplinary measures against her and dismiss her.

Tsokol claimed that she committed the relevant violations unconsciously.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the disciplinary chambers of the High Council of Public Justice dismissed Tsokol on October 19, 2018.

On December 11, 2017, Tsokol rejected a request from the Prosecutor-General’s Office to place former president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili under house arrest.

On November 6, 2015, Tsokol also rejected a request from the Prosecutor-General’s Office to authorize arrest of the Ukrainian Association of Patriots (UKROP) party’s former leader Hennadii Korban.