PGO Opens Case, Instructs SBU To Investigate YouTube Video On Romanian Occupation Of Part Of Ukraine

The Prosecutor-General’s Office (PGO) has launched criminal proceedings in connection with a YouTube video indicating that Romania will occupy part of Ukraine in 2022 and instructed the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to investigate.

The press service of the Prosecutor-General’s Office announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, Deputy Prosecutor General/Chief Military Prosecutor Anatolii Matios chaired a meeting over the publication of this video on Tuesday, June 4.

In addition, according to the statement, the prosecutor's office opened criminal proceedings on suspicion of “preparation to commit an offense against the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine and public calls or distribution of materials calling for such actions by group of people, combined with incitement to national hatred) on June 3.

The chief investigation department of the SBU was instructed to investigate the case.

The meeting was attended by acting chairman of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov, acting head of the Main Investigation Department of the Security Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Kravchenko, acting chairman of the Foreign Intelligence Service Andrii Alekseenko, acting chairman of the State Border Service Yurii Hresko, acting head of the Ministry of Defense’s Main Intelligence Directorate A. Ivaschenko, Deputy Foreign Minister Vasyl Bodnar, and the heads of structural divisions of these agencies.

A pre-trial investigation plan was agreed at the meeting.

A special information operation by Russian intelligence services is one of the focuses of the investigation.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Matios announced earlier that he would hold a meeting with the leaderships of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the Security Service of Ukraine over a YouTube video about occupation of Chernivtsi region and part of the Odesa region in 2022.

An amateur video claiming that Romania will occupy the Chernivtsi region and part of the Odesa region of Ukraine in 2022 was published on YouTube on May 26.