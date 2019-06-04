subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27
29.5 30.15
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Rada Refuses To Consider Zelenskyi’s Bills On Protecting Military Personnel’s Electoral Rights During Rada Elections, Impeachment Of President
04 June 2019, Tuesday, 17:45 24
Politics 2019-06-04T20:30:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Rada Refuses To Consider Zelenskyi’s Bills On Protecting Military Personnel’s Electoral Rights During Rada Ele

Rada Refuses To Consider Zelenskyi’s Bills On Protecting Military Personnel’s Electoral Rights During Rada Elections, Impeachment Of President

The parliament has refused to consider President Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s draft law on protection of the electoral rights of military personnel during parliamentary elections and his draft law on impeachment of the president of Ukraine.

A draft resolution on inclusion of the draft law No. 10356 on protection of the electoral rights of military personnel during parliamentary elections received 109 votes but needed at least 226 for approval, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A draft resolution on inclusion of the draft law No. 10340 on impeachment of the president of Ukraine received 110 votes, compared with the minimum required 226.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament earlier refused to consider presidential draft laws on amendment of the election legislation at an extraordinary session.

Zelenskyi’s representative in the parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk asked the parliament to urgently consider the draft laws on protection of the electoral rights of military personnel during parliamentary elections, impeachment of the president of Ukraine, and lifting of parliamentary immunity.

The parliament has begun considering the draft law No. 1098 on interim investigative and special commissions, which regulates the procedure for impeachment of the president of Ukraine.

Больше новостей о: law Verkhovna Rada President impeachment Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Archive
News
HCPJ Cancels Pecherskyi District Court Of Kyiv Judge Tsokol’s Dismissal 17:52
PGO Opens Case, Instructs SBU To Investigate YouTube Video On Romanian Occupation Of Part Of Ukraine 17:48
Rada Refuses To Consider Zelenskyi’s Bills On Protecting Military Personnel’s Electoral Rights During Rada Elections, Impeachment Of President 17:45
Deputy Defense Minister Pavlovskyi Decides To Resign 17:42
Share Of Non-Cash Payments By Payment Cards Up 5 Percentage Points To 50% In Q1 17:28
more news
Vasyl Khmelnitsky and the Spanish will build two SPP in Ukraine 17:41
Zelenskyi Appoints Journalist Yulia Mendel As His Press-Secretary 17:32
Ukraine Will Have To Pay USD 1.8 Billion Of Debt This Summer, USD 1.7 Billion In September – Danylyshyn 13:22
Kuchma To Initiate Ceasefire Regime In Donbas For Harvesting Period 17:49
Zelenskyi Dismisses Kononenko As SBU Deputy Head 13:16
more news
NACP Finds Violations In Truba’s Declaration 13:24
Court Arrests Police Officer Prykhodko Suspected Of Murdering 5-Year-Old Boy 13:01
Court Arrests Second Police Officer Petrovets Suspected Of Murdering 5-Year-Old Boy 13:03
Kniazev Dismisses Kyiv Regional National Police Department Head Tsenov 12:55
Prosecutor's Office Requalifies Case Upon Death Of 5-Year-Old Boy As Intentional Homicide 12:51
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok