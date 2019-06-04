Rada Refuses To Consider Zelenskyi’s Bills On Protecting Military Personnel’s Electoral Rights During Rada Elections, Impeachment Of President

Rada Refuses To Consider Zelenskyi’s Bills On Protecting Military Personnel’s Electoral Rights During Rada Ele

The parliament has refused to consider President Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s draft law on protection of the electoral rights of military personnel during parliamentary elections and his draft law on impeachment of the president of Ukraine.

A draft resolution on inclusion of the draft law No. 10356 on protection of the electoral rights of military personnel during parliamentary elections received 109 votes but needed at least 226 for approval, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A draft resolution on inclusion of the draft law No. 10340 on impeachment of the president of Ukraine received 110 votes, compared with the minimum required 226.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament earlier refused to consider presidential draft laws on amendment of the election legislation at an extraordinary session.

Zelenskyi’s representative in the parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk asked the parliament to urgently consider the draft laws on protection of the electoral rights of military personnel during parliamentary elections, impeachment of the president of Ukraine, and lifting of parliamentary immunity.

The parliament has begun considering the draft law No. 1098 on interim investigative and special commissions, which regulates the procedure for impeachment of the president of Ukraine.