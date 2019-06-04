Deputy Defense Minister Pavlovskyi Decides To Resign

Deputy Defense Minister Ihor Pavlovskyi decided to resign.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the Defense Ministry on Facebook.

"Pursuant to the requirements of the law On the National Security of Ukraine, the decree of the President On the Strategic Defense Bulletin of Ukraine, which defines the principles for the introduction of democratically civilian control over the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant-General Ihor Pavlovskyi submitted a report for military commission to determine the degree of fitness for military service, followed by a decision on retirement from military service," the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office changed Pavlovskyi’s suspicion from involvement in the theft of UAH 149 million for involvement in the theft of UAH 58 million when purchasing fuel for the Defense Ministry from the Trade Commodity firm and informed the official about the amended suspicion.