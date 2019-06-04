subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27
29.5 30.15
˟
04 June 2019, Tuesday, 17:42 15
Politics 2019-06-04T22:00:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Deputy Defense Minister Pavlovskyi Decides To Resign

Deputy Defense Minister Pavlovskyi Decides To Resign

Deputy Defense Minister Ihor Pavlovskyi decided to resign.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the Defense Ministry on Facebook.

"Pursuant to the requirements of the law On the National Security of Ukraine, the decree of the President On the Strategic Defense Bulletin of Ukraine, which defines the principles for the introduction of democratically civilian control over the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant-General Ihor Pavlovskyi submitted a report for military commission to determine the degree of fitness for military service, followed by a decision on retirement from military service," the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office changed Pavlovskyi’s suspicion from involvement in the theft of UAH 149 million for involvement in the theft of UAH 58 million when purchasing fuel for the Defense Ministry from the Trade Commodity firm and informed the official about the amended suspicion.

Больше новостей о: resignation Ihor Pavlovskyi deputy defense minister

Archive
News
HCPJ Cancels Pecherskyi District Court Of Kyiv Judge Tsokol’s Dismissal 17:52
PGO Opens Case, Instructs SBU To Investigate YouTube Video On Romanian Occupation Of Part Of Ukraine 17:48
Rada Refuses To Consider Zelenskyi’s Bills On Protecting Military Personnel’s Electoral Rights During Rada Elections, Impeachment Of President 17:45
Deputy Defense Minister Pavlovskyi Decides To Resign 17:42
Share Of Non-Cash Payments By Payment Cards Up 5 Percentage Points To 50% In Q1 17:28
more news
Vasyl Khmelnitsky and the Spanish will build two SPP in Ukraine 17:41
Zelenskyi Appoints Journalist Yulia Mendel As His Press-Secretary 17:32
Ukraine Will Have To Pay USD 1.8 Billion Of Debt This Summer, USD 1.7 Billion In September – Danylyshyn 13:22
Kuchma To Initiate Ceasefire Regime In Donbas For Harvesting Period 17:49
Zelenskyi Dismisses Kononenko As SBU Deputy Head 13:16
more news
NACP Finds Violations In Truba’s Declaration 13:24
Court Arrests Police Officer Prykhodko Suspected Of Murdering 5-Year-Old Boy 13:01
Court Arrests Second Police Officer Petrovets Suspected Of Murdering 5-Year-Old Boy 13:03
Kniazev Dismisses Kyiv Regional National Police Department Head Tsenov 12:55
Prosecutor's Office Requalifies Case Upon Death Of 5-Year-Old Boy As Intentional Homicide 12:51
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok