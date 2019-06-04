NACP Finds Violations In Truba’s Declaration

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has found violations in the e-declaration of Director of the State Bureau of Investigation, Roman Truba.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a NACP member, Oleksandr Seriohin.

He said that the results of examination of the Truba’s e-declaration for 2017 were heard at the NACP meeting on May 31.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has opened a criminal case upon alleged violations of Truba during dismissal of four heads of State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) departments.