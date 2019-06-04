subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27
29.5 30.15
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Court Arrests Second Police Officer Petrovets Suspected Of Murdering 5-Year-Old Boy
04 June 2019, Tuesday, 13:03 20
Politics 2019-06-04T13:05:28+03:00
Ukrainian news
Court Arrests Second Police Officer Petrovets Suspected Of Murdering 5-Year-Old Boy

Court Arrests Second Police Officer Petrovets Suspected Of Murdering 5-Year-Old Boy

The Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv has arrested police officer Volodymyr Petrovets suspected of murdering Kyrylo Tliavov, 5, in Pereyaslav-Khmelnytskyi (Kyiv region).

Judge Nataliya Cherednychenko has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She has satisfied respective appeal of the prosecutor's office and arrested the suspect for 60 days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv has arrested police officer Ivan Prykhodko suspected of murdering Kyrylo Tliavov, 5, in Pereyaslav-Khmelnytskyi (Kyiv region).

The Prosecutor's office of Kyiv region has requalified the case upon death of a five-year-old boy from negligent homicide into an intentional homicide.

Head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv region, Dmytro Tsenov, has submitted his resignation statement and is asking to send him to the zone of the Joint Forces Operation.

Больше новостей о: court murder arrest intentional homicide police officer Kyrylo Tliavov Volodymyr Petrovets

Archive
News
NACP Finds Violations In Truba’s Declaration 13:24
Court Arrests Second Police Officer Petrovets Suspected Of Murdering 5-Year-Old Boy 13:03
Court Arrests Police Officer Prykhodko Suspected Of Murdering 5-Year-Old Boy 13:01
Kniazev Dismisses Kyiv Regional National Police Department Head Tsenov 12:55
Prosecutor's Office Requalifies Case Upon Death Of 5-Year-Old Boy As Intentional Homicide 12:51
more news
Vasyl Khmelnitsky and the Spanish will build two SPP in Ukraine 17:41
Ukraine Will Have To Pay USD 1.8 Billion Of Debt This Summer, USD 1.7 Billion In September – Danylyshyn 13:22
Zelenskyi Appoints Journalist Yulia Mendel As His Press-Secretary 17:32
Zelenskyi Dismisses Kononenko As SBU Deputy Head 13:16
Kuchma To Initiate Ceasefire Regime In Donbas For Harvesting Period 17:49
more news
Kuchma Will Head Ukrainian Delegation To TCG In Minsk On June 5 17:37
Zelenskyi Appoints Journalist Yulia Mendel As His Press-Secretary 17:32
Prosecutor's Office Requalifies Case Upon Death Of 5-Year-Old Boy As Intentional Homicide 12:51
NBU Sends UAH 47.6 Billion In Its Profit To State Budget 13:06
Zelenskyi Dismisses Kononenko As SBU Deputy Head 13:16
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok