Court Arrests Second Police Officer Petrovets Suspected Of Murdering 5-Year-Old Boy

The Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv has arrested police officer Volodymyr Petrovets suspected of murdering Kyrylo Tliavov, 5, in Pereyaslav-Khmelnytskyi (Kyiv region).

Judge Nataliya Cherednychenko has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She has satisfied respective appeal of the prosecutor's office and arrested the suspect for 60 days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv has arrested police officer Ivan Prykhodko suspected of murdering Kyrylo Tliavov, 5, in Pereyaslav-Khmelnytskyi (Kyiv region).

The Prosecutor's office of Kyiv region has requalified the case upon death of a five-year-old boy from negligent homicide into an intentional homicide.

Head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv region, Dmytro Tsenov, has submitted his resignation statement and is asking to send him to the zone of the Joint Forces Operation.