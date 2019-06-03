subscribe to newsletter
26.6 26.95
29.5 30.1
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Spokesperson Mendel: Zelenskyi Met With Businessman Pinchuk To Discuss Kuchma’s Work In TCG
03 June 2019, Monday, 17:54 20
Politics 2019-06-04T02:02:11+03:00
Ukrainian news
Spokesperson Mendel: Zelenskyi Met With Businessman Pinchuk To Discuss Kuchma’s Work In TCG

Spokesperson Mendel: Zelenskyi Met With Businessman Pinchuk To Discuss Kuchma’s Work In TCG

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi met with businessman Viktor Pinchuk at the Presidential Administration on May 31 to discuss the possible return of former (1994-2005) president Leonid Kuchma as Ukraine’s representative in the Trilateral Contact Group on resolution of the conflict in the Donbas (Ukraine, Russia, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe).

Zelenskyi’s spokesperson Yulia Mendel announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We have seen the news claiming that Viktor Pinchuk came to the Presidential Administration. We would like to comment on it. He did come together with Leonid Kuchma on May 31 to discuss the proposal that was made today – to head the Trilateral Contact Group. This discussion took place, and we saw the result of this meeting today," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyi authorized Kuchma to represent Ukraine in the TCG on Monday.

Больше новостей о: Donbas TCG President Minsk Presidential Administration Viktor Pinchuk Leonid Kuchma Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Archive
News
Spokesperson Mendel: Zelenskyi Met With Businessman Pinchuk To Discuss Kuchma’s Work In TCG 17:54
Kuchma To Initiate Ceasefire Regime In Donbas For Harvesting Period 17:49
SBI Director Truba: Criminal Cases Based On Presidential Administration Ex-First Deputy Head Portnov’s Statements Have Legal Prospects 17:42
Vasyl Khmelnitsky and the Spanish will build two SPP in Ukraine 17:41
Kuchma Will Head Ukrainian Delegation To TCG In Minsk On June 5 17:37
more news
Vasyl Khmelnitsky and the Spanish will build two SPP in Ukraine 17:41
Ukraine Will Have To Pay USD 1.8 Billion Of Debt This Summer, USD 1.7 Billion In September – Danylyshyn 13:22
Zelenskyi Dismisses Kononenko As SBU Deputy Head 13:16
Kuchma To Initiate Ceasefire Regime In Donbas For Harvesting Period 17:49
Zelenskyi Appoints Journalist Yulia Mendel As His Press-Secretary 17:32
more news
Kuchma Will Head Ukrainian Delegation To TCG In Minsk On June 5 17:37
Zelenskyi Appoints Journalist Yulia Mendel As His Press-Secretary 17:32
Zelenskyi Dismisses Kononenko As SBU Deputy Head 13:16
SBI Director Truba: Criminal Cases Based On Presidential Administration Ex-First Deputy Head Portnov’s Statements Have Legal Prospects 17:42
Kuchma To Initiate Ceasefire Regime In Donbas For Harvesting Period 17:49
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok