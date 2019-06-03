Spokesperson Mendel: Zelenskyi Met With Businessman Pinchuk To Discuss Kuchma’s Work In TCG

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi met with businessman Viktor Pinchuk at the Presidential Administration on May 31 to discuss the possible return of former (1994-2005) president Leonid Kuchma as Ukraine’s representative in the Trilateral Contact Group on resolution of the conflict in the Donbas (Ukraine, Russia, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe).

Zelenskyi’s spokesperson Yulia Mendel announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We have seen the news claiming that Viktor Pinchuk came to the Presidential Administration. We would like to comment on it. He did come together with Leonid Kuchma on May 31 to discuss the proposal that was made today – to head the Trilateral Contact Group. This discussion took place, and we saw the result of this meeting today," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyi authorized Kuchma to represent Ukraine in the TCG on Monday.