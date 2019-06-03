subscribe to newsletter
26.6 26.95
29.5 30.1
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Kuchma To Initiate Ceasefire Regime In Donbas For Harvesting Period
03 June 2019, Monday, 17:49 29
Politics 2019-06-04T02:02:12+03:00
Ukrainian news
Kuchma To Initiate Ceasefire Regime In Donbas For Harvesting Period

Kuchma To Initiate Ceasefire Regime In Donbas For Harvesting Period

Former president of Ukraine (1994-2005) / Ukraine’s representative in the delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine - Russia - OSCE) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine, Leonid Kuchma, intends to initiate ceasefire regime in Donbas for the period of the harvesting campaign.

Press service of the Ukrainian President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the course of the meeting with members of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi discussed prospects of intensification of the negotiations and necessary steps.

The meeting participants were NSDC Secretary, Oleksandr Danyliuk; Head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ruslan Khomchak; Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration, Volodymyr Prystaiko; Vice Prime Minister / Minister of Regional Development, Construction and Housing Public Utility Economy, Hennadii Zubko; Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons, Vadym Chernysh; Diplomat Oleksandr Motsyk; Major General Bohdan Bondar; and head of the Ukrainian Human Rights Institute non-governmental organization, Valeriya Lutkovska.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kuchma will head the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG in Minsk (the Republic of Belarus) on June 5.

Больше новостей о: Donbas ceasefire TCG Minsk Leonid Kuchma

Archive
News
Spokesperson Mendel: Zelenskyi Met With Businessman Pinchuk To Discuss Kuchma’s Work In TCG 17:54
Kuchma To Initiate Ceasefire Regime In Donbas For Harvesting Period 17:49
SBI Director Truba: Criminal Cases Based On Presidential Administration Ex-First Deputy Head Portnov’s Statements Have Legal Prospects 17:42
Vasyl Khmelnitsky and the Spanish will build two SPP in Ukraine 17:41
Kuchma Will Head Ukrainian Delegation To TCG In Minsk On June 5 17:37
more news
Vasyl Khmelnitsky and the Spanish will build two SPP in Ukraine 17:41
Ukraine Will Have To Pay USD 1.8 Billion Of Debt This Summer, USD 1.7 Billion In September – Danylyshyn 13:22
Zelenskyi Dismisses Kononenko As SBU Deputy Head 13:16
Kuchma To Initiate Ceasefire Regime In Donbas For Harvesting Period 17:49
Zelenskyi Appoints Journalist Yulia Mendel As His Press-Secretary 17:32
more news
Kuchma Will Head Ukrainian Delegation To TCG In Minsk On June 5 17:37
Zelenskyi Appoints Journalist Yulia Mendel As His Press-Secretary 17:32
Zelenskyi Dismisses Kononenko As SBU Deputy Head 13:16
SBI Director Truba: Criminal Cases Based On Presidential Administration Ex-First Deputy Head Portnov’s Statements Have Legal Prospects 17:42
Kuchma To Initiate Ceasefire Regime In Donbas For Harvesting Period 17:49
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok