Kuchma To Initiate Ceasefire Regime In Donbas For Harvesting Period

Former president of Ukraine (1994-2005) / Ukraine’s representative in the delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine - Russia - OSCE) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine, Leonid Kuchma, intends to initiate ceasefire regime in Donbas for the period of the harvesting campaign.

Press service of the Ukrainian President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the course of the meeting with members of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi discussed prospects of intensification of the negotiations and necessary steps.

The meeting participants were NSDC Secretary, Oleksandr Danyliuk; Head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ruslan Khomchak; Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration, Volodymyr Prystaiko; Vice Prime Minister / Minister of Regional Development, Construction and Housing Public Utility Economy, Hennadii Zubko; Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons, Vadym Chernysh; Diplomat Oleksandr Motsyk; Major General Bohdan Bondar; and head of the Ukrainian Human Rights Institute non-governmental organization, Valeriya Lutkovska.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kuchma will head the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG in Minsk (the Republic of Belarus) on June 5.