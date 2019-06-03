subscribe to newsletter
26.6 26.95
29.5 30.1
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • SBI Director Truba: Criminal Cases Based On Presidential Administration Ex-First Deputy Head Portnov’s Statements Have Legal Prospects
03 June 2019, Monday, 17:42 18
Politics 2019-06-04T02:02:20+03:00
Ukrainian news
SBI Director Truba: Criminal Cases Based On Presidential Administration Ex-First Deputy Head Portnov’s Stateme

SBI Director Truba: Criminal Cases Based On Presidential Administration Ex-First Deputy Head Portnov’s Statements Have Legal Prospects

The director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), Roman Truba, believes that the criminal proceedings that were launched on the basis of statements filed by former first deputy head of the Ukrainian Presidential Administration Andrii Portnov have legal prospects.

Truba said this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

“Looking at the arguments outlined in the statements, it can be argued that these cases have legal prospects. [These] issues ate quite resonant. In connection with this, we have planned an investigation, and we intend to conduct it as soon as possible. We will verify all the claims made in the statements, and, accordingly, obtain evidence confirming or refuting guilt," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation has opened four criminal proceedings based on Portnov's statements against former President Petro Poroshenko.

Specifically, the State Bureau of Investigation has opened criminal proceedings against Poroshenko and other officials on suspicion of committing treason by sending Ukrainian naval sailors through the Kerch Strait, laundering state funds, and abuse of authority during appointment of two members of the High Council of Justice.

After returning to Ukraine on May 19, Portnov announced that he intended to seek criminal prosecution of Poroshenko, deputy head of Presidential Administration Oleksii Filatov, and parliamentarians Serhii Pashynskyi and Maksym Burbak of the of the People’s Front faction.

Больше новостей о: Petro Poroshenko criminal proceedings Roman Truba SBI Andrii Portnov

Archive
News
Spokesperson Mendel: Zelenskyi Met With Businessman Pinchuk To Discuss Kuchma’s Work In TCG 17:54
Kuchma To Initiate Ceasefire Regime In Donbas For Harvesting Period 17:49
SBI Director Truba: Criminal Cases Based On Presidential Administration Ex-First Deputy Head Portnov’s Statements Have Legal Prospects 17:42
Vasyl Khmelnitsky and the Spanish will build two SPP in Ukraine 17:41
Kuchma Will Head Ukrainian Delegation To TCG In Minsk On June 5 17:37
more news
Vasyl Khmelnitsky and the Spanish will build two SPP in Ukraine 17:41
Ukraine Will Have To Pay USD 1.8 Billion Of Debt This Summer, USD 1.7 Billion In September – Danylyshyn 13:22
Zelenskyi Dismisses Kononenko As SBU Deputy Head 13:16
Kuchma To Initiate Ceasefire Regime In Donbas For Harvesting Period 17:49
Zelenskyi Appoints Journalist Yulia Mendel As His Press-Secretary 17:32
more news
Kuchma Will Head Ukrainian Delegation To TCG In Minsk On June 5 17:37
Zelenskyi Appoints Journalist Yulia Mendel As His Press-Secretary 17:32
Zelenskyi Dismisses Kononenko As SBU Deputy Head 13:16
SBI Director Truba: Criminal Cases Based On Presidential Administration Ex-First Deputy Head Portnov’s Statements Have Legal Prospects 17:42
Kuchma To Initiate Ceasefire Regime In Donbas For Harvesting Period 17:49
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok