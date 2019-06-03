Kuchma Will Head Ukrainian Delegation To TCG In Minsk On June 5

Former president of Ukraine (1994-2005), Leonid Kuchma, will head the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine - Russia - OSCE) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine in Minsk (the Republic of Belarus) on June 5.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In turn Kuchma said he was ready to work in favour of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kuchma has thanked his colleagues and the Republic of Belarus for assisting in organization of the previous negotiations.