subscribe to newsletter
26.6 26.95
29.5 30.1
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Kuchma Will Head Ukrainian Delegation To TCG In Minsk On June 5
03 June 2019, Monday, 17:37 24
Politics 2019-06-03T22:15:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Kuchma Will Head Ukrainian Delegation To TCG In Minsk On June 5

Kuchma Will Head Ukrainian Delegation To TCG In Minsk On June 5

Former president of Ukraine (1994-2005), Leonid Kuchma, will head the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine - Russia - OSCE) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine in Minsk (the Republic of Belarus) on June 5.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In turn Kuchma said he was ready to work in favour of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kuchma has thanked his colleagues and the Republic of Belarus for assisting in organization of the previous negotiations.

Больше новостей о: Donbas TCG Trilateral Contact Group Minsk Leonid Kuchma

Archive
News
Spokesperson Mendel: Zelenskyi Met With Businessman Pinchuk To Discuss Kuchma’s Work In TCG 17:54
Kuchma To Initiate Ceasefire Regime In Donbas For Harvesting Period 17:49
SBI Director Truba: Criminal Cases Based On Presidential Administration Ex-First Deputy Head Portnov’s Statements Have Legal Prospects 17:42
Vasyl Khmelnitsky and the Spanish will build two SPP in Ukraine 17:41
Kuchma Will Head Ukrainian Delegation To TCG In Minsk On June 5 17:37
more news
Vasyl Khmelnitsky and the Spanish will build two SPP in Ukraine 17:41
Ukraine Will Have To Pay USD 1.8 Billion Of Debt This Summer, USD 1.7 Billion In September – Danylyshyn 13:22
Zelenskyi Dismisses Kononenko As SBU Deputy Head 13:16
Kuchma To Initiate Ceasefire Regime In Donbas For Harvesting Period 17:49
Zelenskyi Appoints Journalist Yulia Mendel As His Press-Secretary 17:32
more news
Kuchma Will Head Ukrainian Delegation To TCG In Minsk On June 5 17:37
Zelenskyi Appoints Journalist Yulia Mendel As His Press-Secretary 17:32
Zelenskyi Dismisses Kononenko As SBU Deputy Head 13:16
SBI Director Truba: Criminal Cases Based On Presidential Administration Ex-First Deputy Head Portnov’s Statements Have Legal Prospects 17:42
Kuchma To Initiate Ceasefire Regime In Donbas For Harvesting Period 17:49
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok