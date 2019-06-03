Zelenskyi Appoints Journalist Yulia Mendel As His Press-Secretary

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has appointed Yulia Mendel as his press-secretary.\r\nThis follows from the presidential decree 350 dated June 3, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nMendel was born in Kherson on September 3, 1986.\r\nShe studied journalism in Kyiv.\r\nShe worked at ICTV channel, Espresso.tv, and Inter TV channels.\r\nSeveral years, she cooperated with The New York Times as a journalist.\r\nShe also wrote for the Ukrainian Forbes and American Politico.\r\nRecently she has worked at the office of the World Bank in Ukraine.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 3,000 candidates took part in the tender for respective position.