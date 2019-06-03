subscribe to newsletter
  Zelenskyi Appoints Journalist Yulia Mendel As His Press-Secretary
03 June 2019, Monday
Politics 2019-06-04T02:02:27+03:00
Zelenskyi Appoints Journalist Yulia Mendel As His Press-Secretary

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has appointed Yulia Mendel as his press-secretary.

This follows from the presidential decree 350 dated June 3, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Mendel was born in Kherson on September 3, 1986.

She studied journalism in Kyiv.

She worked at ICTV channel, Espresso.tv, and Inter TV channels.

Several years, she cooperated with The New York Times as a journalist.

She also wrote for the Ukrainian Forbes and American Politico.

Recently she has worked at the office of the World Bank in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 3,000 candidates took part in the tender for respective position.

